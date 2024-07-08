© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

New Music Video featuring Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band has them Honky Tonkin' in a jail in Hazard, Kentucky

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published July 8, 2024 at 12:08 PM EDT
Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band
photo by Anna Mullins
Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band

Kentucky country band Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band have just released their new music video for the song "County Fuzz" shot in a jail cell in Hazard, KY. where Ben is from and directed by Georgia Mallett. The song is a fun romp with "A drunk tank's no place to be" as one of the lyrics from "County Fuzz" as the protagonist begs his wife to take him back.

"County Fuzz" is from their new self-titled release on sonaBLAST! Records. The six piece band is joined on the album by some Louisville notables such as Roadie, fiddler Ellie Ruth, and fellow country artist Tyler Lance Walker Gill. The album was recorded here in Louisville at La La Land.

You can see Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band on July 12 & 13 at the Country Music Highway Tribute in downtown Louisa, Kentucky along side Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Noah Thompson, and Larry Cordle and others with arts, crafts, music, and food.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.