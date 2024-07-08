New Music Video featuring Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band has them Honky Tonkin' in a jail in Hazard, Kentucky

Kentucky country band Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band have just released their new music video for the song "County Fuzz" shot in a jail cell in Hazard, KY. where Ben is from and directed by Georgia Mallett. The song is a fun romp with "A drunk tank's no place to be" as one of the lyrics from "County Fuzz" as the protagonist begs his wife to take him back.

"County Fuzz" is from their new self-titled release on sonaBLAST! Records. The six piece band is joined on the album by some Louisville notables such as Roadie, fiddler Ellie Ruth, and fellow country artist Tyler Lance Walker Gill. The album was recorded here in Louisville at La La Land.

You can see Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band on July 12 & 13 at the Country Music Highway Tribute in downtown Louisa, Kentucky along side Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Noah Thompson, and Larry Cordle and others with arts, crafts, music, and food.