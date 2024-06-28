© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Modern English "Long In The Tooth"

John Timmons
Published June 28, 2024 at 6:13 AM EDT
Modern English
courtesy of the artist
Modern English

Legendary post-punk band Modern English headline our next WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

Post-punk innovators Modern English will be headlining our next WFPK Waterfront Wednesday on July 31. Their career spans more than four decades beginning with their debut album, Mesh and Lace in 1981. Earlier this year they released their ninth album, 1 2 3 4, their first in seven years.

The first single released from the new project was “Long in the Tooth.” The song takes a reflective look at their extensive history, both musically and personally.

“I don’t have any answers / To all of the questions / It’s taken a lifetime / I’m long in the tooth,” sings frontman Robbie Grey on the track.

He shared, “Modern English and its journey, both musical and personal, has spread over 40+ years, and ‘Long in the Tooth’ is a song about this part of that journey. As we have reached out into the world and all its changes over all those years, it’s a meditation of getting older in a world that still spins in a chaotic and always interesting way.”

Listen below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
