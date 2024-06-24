WFPK Song of the Day: The Japanese House " :) " (Smiley Face)

How can you not instantly fall in love with “Smiley Face" the bouncy new song from indie pop artist The Japanese House (AKA Amber Bain)? The track tells the true story of Bain’s experience of falling in love through a chance meeting on a dating app. This is The Japanese House’s first new material since last year’s album, In The End It Always Does.

“‘Smiley Face’ is a song I wrote when I was very excited about talking to someone off a dating app”, Bain shared. “She lived in Detroit and I was fantasising about flying to meet her. I was in a session at the time for someone else stuff but I couldn’t help this song spilling out of me, I was in some sort of frenzy. Turns out I did buy the plane tickets, now we’re engaged.”

Check it out below:

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.

