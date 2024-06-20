© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Yapa!'s next show will welcome new fans with a cumbia dance class

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published June 20, 2024 at 12:47 PM EDT
Yapa! is an energetic seven-piece "Latin band, rooted in cumbia, with flavors of salsa, reggae, rock, and Andean mountain traditions." Their members have come from near and far to form their unique sound, bringing influences from their homes in Ecuador, El Salvador, the Canary Islands, and here in the United States.

At the 2023 KY Latin American Music Awards, Yapa! was honored as "Best Latin Band in Kentucky", and have followed up the accolade with a collection of four new songs and the promise of a fun and active summer. They are set to play the second day of the Louisville festival The Big Stomp (July 27), as the festival expands this year to a new location at Waterfront Park.

Before the big weekend, they'll be having a special concert on June 22 at Zanzabar. And, if you are new to the style of cumbia, have no fear! The show will feature a Cumbia dance class for everyone.

Listen to Yapa!'s new music here!
Music Arts and CultureWFPK
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
