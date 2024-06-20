Yapa!'s next show will welcome new fans with a cumbia dance class

Yapa! is an energetic seven-piece "Latin band, rooted in cumbia, with flavors of salsa, reggae, rock, and Andean mountain traditions." Their members have come from near and far to form their unique sound, bringing influences from their homes in Ecuador, El Salvador, the Canary Islands, and here in the United States.

At the 2023 KY Latin American Music Awards, Yapa! was honored as "Best Latin Band in Kentucky", and have followed up the accolade with a collection of four new songs and the promise of a fun and active summer. They are set to play the second day of the Louisville festival The Big Stomp (July 27), as the festival expands this year to a new location at Waterfront Park.

Before the big weekend, they'll be having a special concert on June 22 at Zanzabar. And, if you are new to the style of cumbia, have no fear! The show will feature a Cumbia dance class for everyone.

Listen to Yapa!'s new music here!