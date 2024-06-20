WFPK Song of the Day: Mavis Staples "Worthy"

Iconic Gospel, R&B vocalist and civil rights activist Mavis Staples is still going strong as she nears her 85th birthday next month. Her recently released Prince-inspired new song “Worthy’” is both a call to action and an infectious, dance-worthy tune.

“It’s a pick-me-up song – it’s a celebration, and you can’t help but move,” Staples shared in a statement. “Certain songs just cover you, and this song is just so sassy and fire. It’s got me fired up.” Listen below.

“Worthy” was written and produced by Mark Ronson protégé MNDR.

“Working with the legendary Mavis Staples seems like a dream,” MNDR shared. “Listening to her soulful voice, spending time in her grace, and watching her artistry in the studio as the trailblazing icon of music and culture was an experience too profound to put into words and one that I will never forget.”

Adding, “As I listened to her breathe life into our song ‘Worthy’ — a song of celebration through good times and hard times, a song to celebrate ourselves and others — I realized that there is no other artist who could give this song more spirit and soul than Mavis Staples, a legend, an icon. It was one of the most profound moments of my life, and I am forever grateful.”

