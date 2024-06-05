Comedian Matt Mathews hit puberty right before a singing competition

Matt Matthews joins Kyle Meredith to delve into his When That Thang Get Ta' Thang'n tour. The comedian, who never initially aspired to do stand-up, recounts his journey from growing up as a young gay kid in Alabama to becoming a beloved figure on the comedy scene. Matthews shares stories of listening to Britney Spears and Joanna Newsom, hitting puberty just in time for a singing contest, and discovering the joy of making his classmates laugh.

Matthews also talks about his unique talent for crowd work during his live shows, his past career in boudoir photography, and the upcoming special he's set to shoot in July.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.