Ellie Ruth previewed her debut single "Cigarette Song" before her Waterfront Wednesday performance

Ellie Ruth released her debut single "Cigarette Song" today, in the wake of her remarkable performance at WFPK Waterfront Wednesday. The Louisville, KY based singer-songwriter and violinist/fiddle player grew up right outside of the city and began playing music as part of a program provided by The Louisville Youth Orchestra. After graduating high school, she permanently relocated in order to study at the University of Louisville School of Music and pursue her career.

Before her May 29 show at Waterfront Wednesday, Ruth stopped by the WFPK studio with cellist Chris Cupp to chat and play a couple of songs, including a preview of the new single. She talked about her the importance of taking things slowly, her connection to nature, and how contemporary fiddle music changed her relationship with her classical instrument.

She also revealed that "Cigarette Song" is the "first drop in the water" of a record on which she's been hard at work with Lexington, KY engineer Duane Lundy. Talking about the new record, she said, "I love how it sounds; it just feels so good and natural."

Listen to the full interview (including an acoustic performance of the new single) and the official studio version of "Cigarette Song" here!