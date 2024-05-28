WFPK Song of the Day: Ben Sollee "Misty Miles"

Kentucky’s own Ben Sollee has shared “Misty Miles,” the first song released from his upcoming album, Long Haul. The album’s title is a reference to Sollee’s personal battle with and overcoming the effects of long-COVID.

Ben shared: “In my healing journey from long-COVID I was reflecting on moments of revery and transcendence in my life. One of those was on a 2013 “Ditch the Van” bicycle tour along the coast of South Carolina. We found ourselves riding through a cathedral of live oaks trees in the low-slung, morning light that strobed through the mossy trees. It was quiet, except for the breeze and hiss rolling wheels. It was a moment I felt at peace… satisfied. It was enough, and yet I continued to strive again and again for more. That’s a mystery to me about myself and human nature.”

Long Haul’s lyrics draw from both communal and private events over the last seven years. From a critical look at consumerism and greed in “Misty Miles” to his battle with long COVID to the suicide of a close friend and musical compatriot Jordon Ellis and death of his own father in “One More Day.”

Watch the video for "Misty Miles" below.

The new deeply personal new album draws from diverse influences. Appalachia, Polynesia, Muscle Shoals Studios and West Africa are all present in the music that underpins Sollee’s vocals and unique cello playing. Long Haul will be released August 16 via sonaBlast! Records.

