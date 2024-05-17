WFPK Song of the Day: Nada Surf "In Front Of Me Now"

For over three decades Nada Surf has consistently been creating great pop songs. They have just announced their 10th album, Mirror Moves, with the video for the lead single, “In Front Of Me Now.” The new project will be out September 13 via their new label home, New West Records.

For most of the band’s history, Nada Surf has had the same core lineup: Matthew Caws (vocals, guitar), Daniel Lorca (bass, vocals), and Ira Elliot (drums). On Moon Mirror, they are joined by their friend and longtime collaborator, Louie Lino.

About the new song, frontman Caws said, “We know the pandemic is over, but we made a Covid-era video to save on gas. Made on location (i.e. where we live) in Cambridge, England, Sarasota, Florida, Ibiza, Spain, and Austin, Texas, we bring you ‘In Front of Me Now,’ my diary of not being a great multi-tasker and wanting to be present for everything from now on if possible.”

The songs on the album are true to the human experience as Caws explains: "Every time we make an album, I’m asked (and ask myself) what it’s about. I never know how to answer that question. I’m still trying to figure everything out, and that’s probably as close to a theme as there is.

Looking back over the years, I know what our songs are about in theory: trying to reach acceptance (of circumstances, of oneself, of others), connection, a constant search for possibility and the bright side, a willingness to change, forgiveness, curiosity, checking in with one’s mortality, motivations and judgements, etc. But in the moment when making one up, I have no idea what I’m doing and maybe that’s ok. I’m just trying to stay honest with myself and take my best guess at making sense of the world.”

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.

