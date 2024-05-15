WFPK Song of the Day: Maggie Rose "Fake Flowers"

Maggie Rose recently released her new album, No One Gets Out Alive. One of the highlights on the record is the track “Fake Flowers.” It’s also been a huge hit at Maggie’s live shows. Amid the swirl of a gospel laced B3 organ and crisp electric guitars, Rose comes on like a full-throated blues titan on the song.

Rose commented, “On this song, I let myself be angry. That was liberating. I wasn’t softening the edges of my feelings for anyone or worrying about how it would land. The lyrics have some piss and vinegar, and women aren’t always encouraged to put that on full display. But I didn’t want to conform to that, anger has its time and place and you can’t let it go if you keep suppressing it.”

“I wrote it with Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly, who are spectacular artists and songwriters. They helped me dig in deep…I think that range of emotion in the song is one of the reasons it has been going over so well in the live setting; people like to see someone let it all out”

Maggie is a highly respected fixture of the Nashville community, and has played the iconic Grand Ole Opry over 100 times and marquee festivals including Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Fest and WFPK Waterfront Wednesday.

WFPK is proud to present Maggie Rose: No One Gets Out Alive Tour at Headliners Music Hall on Saturday May 18th. Fancy Hagood and Sam Filiatreau are also on the bill.

