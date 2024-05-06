WFPK Video Vault: Phosphorescent

We're excited to share the first in our new series, WFPK Video Vault, featuring favorite sessions from WFPK's performance studio. First up, Phosphorescent!

In advance of the release of their new album, Revelator, on Verve Records, Phosphorescent leader Matthew Houck shared a live set with WFPK supporters on March 13, 2024.

He began with Revelator, the title track, and had this to say about the song:

“This is the song that made me realize I was writing an album. There’s always one that does that. Until then I’m sort of floundering around with a bunch of song bits in various stages. With no clear picture of what it is I’m doing.

Once the song “Revelator” came to be, I could see what the album could be. I truly struggled with naming the album Revelator, as I feel like it probably has certain biblical and genre connotations that don’t apply to this album or to Phosphorescent at all.

But in the end I know what I mean by it. And the album really couldn’t be called anything else. And so that’s why this is the title track."

Also in the set: "Impossible House", "Any Old Miracle", "Song for Zulu", and more conversation with WFPK host, Laura Shine.