WFPK Song of the Day: David Byrne "Hard Times"

Paramore recently released their cover of a Talking Heads song for the forthcoming compilation Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense. David Byrne thought he’d return the favor by recording one of their tunes.

On social media, Byrne posted, “Paramore recorded an amazing version of Burning Down The House for a Stop Making Sense covers album that A24 is doing in connection with the re-release of the film. That song is out now,”

“The band told me that their song “Hard Times” was inspired by Talking Heads, so I learned it and recorded my version of their great song with a horn section. This was fun!”

Listen below:

Paramore’s Hayley Williams commented, “Crazy to hear the guy who inspired the cadence and tone of these verses, singing them the way only he could. Talking Heads and the Stop Making Sense film drip-fed inspiration into the best moments of After Laughter which, for now, remains my favorite child (I know we’re not supposed to say those kinds of things). Thanks @davidbyrneofficial!!! Love, Hayley.”

