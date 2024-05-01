Rock & Roll Rewind: Derby Concerts

c d kaplan is a rock & roll lifer. He’s got stories. Lots of stories. Here’s another.

Derby parties. Derby concerts. I've been to a few.

When the two merge it can be really special.

The Derby Eve Jam used to be a big thing. May still be, don't pay as much

attention as I used to.

The first I remember is Canned Heat at Louisville Downs. Also saw

Emmylou Harris there, with some original Crickets in her band. Allman

Brothers at Freedom Hall. Dwight Yoakum, I believe.

Plenty more, on Derby Eve mostly.

But my two all time favorites were on the day after, Derby Sunday.

In '78 or '79, just before their classic lineup broke up because of band

turmoil, the great under-appreciated rock band: Little Feat. At Louisville

Gardens.

Lowell George. Bill Payne. Sam Clayton. Paul Barrere. Kenny Gradney.

Richie Hayward.

There's was a unique combo of southern rock, blues, country,

syncopated swamp gumbo with an extra dash of special sauce.

George's lyrics were a cut way above. Funny. Sly. Descriptive.

Astute and melodic as: I've been from Tuscon to Tucumcari/ Tehachapi to

Tomapah/ Driven every kind of rig that's ever been made/ Driven the back

roads so I wouldn't get weighed

Or sly like: Well, we made all the hot spots, my money flowed like

wine/Then that low down southern whiskey began to fog my mind/ And I

don't remember church bells or the money I put down/ On the white picket fence and boardwalk of the house at the edge of town/ Oh, but boy, do I remember the strain of her refrain/ The nights we spent together, and the way she called my name

(Personal aside: That the Feat, an incredibly talented and innovative group, have never been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has always to me diminished the importance of said "honor.")

They were smokin' hot that night, far and away the best of several times I

got to hear that iteration live.

But my favorite Derby gig of always was actually a fund raising charity

event, though I honestly do not recall the beneficiary. It was held in one of

the hotel ballrooms on Sunday as the Derby blow out for barkeeps and

waiters of all the nighttime establishments in town, who had

worked through the busiest week of the calendar.

Restaurants and bars would buy tables for their employees to come and

finally savor the kick out the jams nature of Derby week. Maybe 300-400

in attendance, eating and drinking and ready to party. So out and about was then, one of them invited me as a guest.

Lucky me.

The line up: NRBQ. Joe Ely.

Yes, my friends, don't bother knockin' the place was rockin'.

It was the Mother of all Dance Parties.

I honestly don't remember who played first, that is but a blur.

It was the classic lineup of the Q. Terry Adams (who is still at it all these

decades later) on keyboards. Joey Spaminato on bass. Tom Ardolino

thrashing the traps. And Big Al Anderson on guitar.

It was during the period when they were the faves of the cognoscenti, and

would pass a hat for people to make song suggestions. Not really iconic

tunes, simply too fun.

I'm also not sure if Ely's band that night included Louisvillian David Grissom or not. He certainly played six string for Ely on a couple of visits, just can't say for sure about that night.

The tune I most identify with Lubbock, Texas Ely is actually a Robert Earl

Keen song.

The road goes on forever/ And the party never ends

At least those two Derby weekends.