WFPK song of the Day: Joy Oladokun "Questions, Chaos & Faith"

“Nothing is certain, everything changes. There are no answers, only questions, chaos, and faith.”

We’ve been anxiously awaiting for new music from Joy Oladokun since the release of her last album, Proof Of Life, a favorite of ours from 2023. She had previously previewed a new song with an Instagram Reel and performed it live more recently while on tour in Europe and the UK.

The Nashville-based singer-songwriter has finally shared an official release of the song. “Questions, Chaos, and Faith” is a loving tribute to the memory of her best Arizona childhood friend, Casey Hayes.

Continuing to work through her grief, Joy recently shared on Facebook:

we were a pair, I was the weird immigrant kid and she was the fiery new girl with great music taste. we would trade songs and secrets every day after school. i even play the guitar because casey told me not to give up.

we grew up and grew in and out of closeness but when she died it shattered my world and ended my adolescence.

i was a few hundred miles away studying religion in california. people told me she was in hell. i didn't yet have the words to say that if heaven didn't welcome the warmth and chaos of casey, it probably didn't have and business existing.

idk what i believe about the after life. i do know that in this life casey hayes made a desert town feel like a garden and an outcast feel like they belonged.

Her touching tribute is accompanied by the video below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.

