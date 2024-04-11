© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Maggie Halfman's Wasteland is Worth Your Listening Time

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published April 11, 2024 at 12:34 PM EDT
Maggie Halfman's new album Wasteland
Maggie Halfman
Maggie Halfman's new album Wasteland

Louisville based singer-songwriter Maggie Halfman visited the WFPK studio before her new album Wasteland came out and played for us one of the previously unreleased songs called "The Axis". The album just dropped today and is now streaming everywhere. If you're not familiar with Maggie, our interview will give you a good glimpse into the new album and more about her as well. Maggie's album release show is tonight (4/11/24) at The Whirling Tiger at 8 pm. We also talked about the recorded version of "Paper Flowers" which you can hear below.

Tags
Music WFPKTop StoriesArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content