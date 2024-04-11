Maggie Halfman's Wasteland is Worth Your Listening Time

Louisville based singer-songwriter Maggie Halfman visited the WFPK studio before her new album Wasteland came out and played for us one of the previously unreleased songs called "The Axis". The album just dropped today and is now streaming everywhere. If you're not familiar with Maggie, our interview will give you a good glimpse into the new album and more about her as well. Maggie's album release show is tonight (4/11/24) at The Whirling Tiger at 8 pm. We also talked about the recorded version of "Paper Flowers" which you can hear below.