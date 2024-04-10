WFPK Song of the Day: Lo Moon "Water"

We last saw Los Angeles based psych-pop band Lo Moon when they were in Louisville opening for The War On Drugs at The Brown Theater in December of 2017. It was a truly memorable performance. The four piece based band recently released their reflective third album, I Wish You Way More Than Luck, on Strngr Recordings via Thirty Tigers. The album’s ten songs revolve entirely around a single unifying idea, of life and personality forged from the revelatory moments of lived experience.

Speaking about album track and first single "Water," lyricist/vocalist Matt Lowell shared, "Since all the songs on our new album were inspired by the moment I found my artistic voice as a teenager, I started Water with the riff on an acoustic guitar. It really reminded me of something I might play when I was sixteen. It felt whimsical and nostalgic and when the band jumped in it felt like refreshing new ground for us.”

“It ended up being called “Water” because I wanted to call the album I Wish You Way More Than Luck. You want to daydream about what you think the song is about. Something about the song felt oceanic to me. The song felt like water.”

