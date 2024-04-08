WFPK Song of the Day: Waxahatchee "Bored"

We can’t keep from singing the praises about Tiger’s Blood, the latest album from Waxahatchee. Katie Crutchfield is at the top of her songwriting game, and we expect the new record to make a lot of “Best of 2024” album lists. “Bored,” the follow-up single to" Right Back To It,” was inspired by the breakup of a friendship and fueled by anger.

“I wrote ‘Bored’ in the wake of a friendship that ended badly & I was pretty shattered by it. I learned a lot from how the whole thing played out,” Crutchfield says. “I certainly could have done things differently and I certainly had a part in why it ended badly, but this is one of those situations where anger was called for and was the only authentic place from which to write about what I was experiencing. I hope you listen to it before you go quit your job, dump some jerk you’re dating, feel heinously, egregiously, unbelievably wronged or are genuinely so over a bad situation that you’ve grown bored of it. Turn it up loud, windows down, I would love to be your friend in that moment.”

