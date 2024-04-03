eius bius "Ode to Seany" - A loving tribute to Sean Bailey

Sean Bailey, who has been an integral part of Louisville music community for many years, passed away a year ago. He meant so much to so many, and is truly missed.

Sean was the driving force behind the online website and social media platform Louisville MUSICulture. It was his labor of love that promoted local musicians, venues, record shops, fundraisers, music shops and Louisville music-centric events.

Evan Bailey, Sean’s brother and best friend has written a loving tribute to honor him entitled, “Ode to Seany.” Working under the name eius bius (pronounced EE-us BE-us) Evan recorded the new track and others at La La Land for an upcoming solo album release. He too has been part of the Louisville music scene for years as a member of Second Story Man.

Evan stopped by the WFPK studio to share stories about his brother and air the new track with us. You can listen to the interview above.

Listen to the song in this tribute video produced by Matthew Davis:

In Sean’s honor, the first ever Louisville MUSICulture Fest happens May 10th at The Whirling Tiger.

