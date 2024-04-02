WFPK song of the Day: Hurray For The Riff Raff "Hawkmoon"

Hurray For The Riff Raff’s Alynda Segarra shares her incredible life-changing tale of the first trans woman they met in the song, “Hawkmoon.” It’s one of many great songs off her critically-acclaimed new album, The Past Is Still Alive.

"”Hawkmoon” is a song about running away – a trans song, and memories of the first trans woman I ever met,” Segarra shared about the song. “Miss Jonathan was a German rapper, poet and train-riding crusty homeless kid who loved to wear the skimpiest outfits she could get away with and was a surprisingly great shoplifter. We became best friends for a winter, before I learned to play music in New Orleans, and I would ride shotgun in her beat up car and search for abandoned houses to sleep in.”

“Meeting her changed my life and opened doors in my mind about gender, though it would take me many, many years to feel free enough to expand within myself. I have always wanted to honor her, since I have not seen her in decades and wonder if she is even alive. She suffered a lot of violence the last time we saw each other, and I think about her often."

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.

