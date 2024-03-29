WFPK Song of the Day: Phosphorescent "Revelator"

The 22nd season of WFPK's Waterfront Wednesday gets off to a great start with Phosphorescent headlining our first show on April 24! Chicago indie band Dehd and Louisville singer/songwriter Tyrone Cotton are also on the bill.

In advance of their Louisville appearance, Phosphorescent leader Matthew Houck shared the new song “Revelator,” the title track to the upcoming new album. Revelator will be released April 5th on Verve Records.

Here’s what Houck says of “Revelator”:

“This is the song that made me realize I was writing an album. There’s always one that does that. Until then I’m sort of floundering around with a bunch of song bits in various stages. With no clear picture of what it is I’m doing.

Once the song “Revelator” came to be, I could see what the album could be. I truly struggled with naming the album Revelator, as I feel like it probably has certain biblical and genre connotations that don’t apply to this album or to Phosphorescent at all.

But in the end I know what I mean by it. And the album really couldn’t be called anything else. And so that’s why this is the title track.

I think it might be the best song I’ve ever written”

