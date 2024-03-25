© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Gary Clark Jr. "What About The Children" (feat. Stevie Wonder)

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 25, 2024 at 6:50 AM EDT
Mike Miller
/
Warner Records
Gary Clark Jr.

Gary Clark Jr. teams with Stevie Wonder on a compelling new song

It’s been five years since Grammy-winning singer and guitarist Gary Clark Jr. released his last album, This Land. Last week, the Austin-based guitar hero released his genre-defying new album, PEG RAW. (The album’s title is an acronym for Jealousy, Pride, Envy, Greed…Rules Alter Ego, Worlds)

Guest collaborators on the new album include Stevie Wonder, Parliament-Funkadelic leader George Clinton, Valerie June more. Clark and Wonder previously recorded together for the latter's 2020 single, "Where Is Our Love Song."

A highlight of the record is the song “What About The Children,” Clark’s collaborative duet with Wonder, and it's our WFPK song of the Day. Listen below.

Catch Gary Clark Jr. in concert at the Louisville Palace on May 22.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
