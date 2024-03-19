© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Furious Floyd talks life, love, and legacy ahead of his new album

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published March 19, 2024 at 1:06 PM EDT
Album Art
Album Art

Louisville-based hip-hop artist Furious Floyd is nearing the release of his next solo album The Invincible Spit Kicker 3. The emcee stopped by the WFPK studio to chat with Otis Junior about the new record and how it came to life. He spoke about how his writing is a reflection of his life and the current times, and how his life has evolved and matured since getting married and serving not only as artist, but also COO for Louisville label Kr8vN8vs Records.

The Invincible Spit Kicker 3 is scheduled to be released on March 20 exclusively on Kr8vN8vs Records website. The album will later be available to stream and purchase, but Floyd wanted to have a window of time where the art was accessible at no cost.

Listen to Furious Floyd's full conversation with Otis Junior here!
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior
Related Content