Furious Floyd talks life, love, and legacy ahead of his new album

Louisville-based hip-hop artist Furious Floyd is nearing the release of his next solo album The Invincible Spit Kicker 3. The emcee stopped by the WFPK studio to chat with Otis Junior about the new record and how it came to life. He spoke about how his writing is a reflection of his life and the current times, and how his life has evolved and matured since getting married and serving not only as artist, but also COO for Louisville label Kr8vN8vs Records.

The Invincible Spit Kicker 3 is scheduled to be released on March 20 exclusively on Kr8vN8vs Records website. The album will later be available to stream and purchase, but Floyd wanted to have a window of time where the art was accessible at no cost.

Listen to Furious Floyd's full conversation with Otis Junior here!