WFPK Song of the Day: The Secret Sisters "All The Ways" (feat. Ray LaMontagne)

Their bond began years ago. Ray LaMontagne joins The Secret Sisters (Laura Rogers and Lydia Slagle) on their new song, “All The Ways.” It’s the second single from their upcoming new album, Mind, Man, Medicine, which will be released March 29 on New West Records. LaMontagne was the first artist to invite the duo out on a tour over a decade ago.

Speaking about “All the Ways,” the sisters shared: “When we wrote this song, we didn’t know our fifth album would be partially recorded in our hometown area, at FAME studios. But, perhaps subconsciously, we were channeling the legendary soul music that was captured just a few miles from our stomping grounds at the same studio many decades ago. This is a song that drinks from the well of Muscle Shoals. We were humbled and ecstatic to feature our longtime friend and inspiration, Ray LaMontagne, on this track.”

Lamontagne added: “I keep myself to myself. I don’t leave the house much. I keep my hands busy so my mind stays clear. I try to limit my activities to only those that feed my soul. I don’t answer the phone if I don’t have anything to say. But when the Secret Sisters ask if I might lend my voice to a new song they’ve written, I drop everything. I listen. And I sing. Their new album is gorgeous, I love it. I love them. And I am honoured to be a very small part of that beautiful thing they are putting into the world.”

The accompanying video for “All the Ways’” was directed by The Frame Theory’s Brandon M. Ward and features actor Linds Edwards of ‘The Hunger Games’. Watch below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.

