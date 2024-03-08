© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Iron & Wine "All In Good Time" (feat. Fiona Apple)

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:37 AM EST
Kim Black
/
Sub Pop
Sam Beam/Iron & Wine

Fiona Apple guests on the new Iron & Wine single

Fiona Apple makes a rare guest appearance on Iron & Wine’s new song, “All in Good Time.” The collaboration appears on Light Verse, Sam Beam’s first official Iron & Wine album in seven years.

The new song is a beautiful duet, with Beam and Apple singing about learning to be OK on their own and maybe finding their way to one another.

The string-backed song is reminiscent of classic country call-and-response style duets made famous by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and George Jones and Tammy Wynette in the 1970’s.

Discussing Apple in a press statement, Beam said, “Her voice is a miracle that sounds like both a sacrifice and a weapon at the same time.”

Previously Iron & Wine shared the album’s first single, “You Never Know,” which was also one of our Songs of the Day. Light Verse will be released 4/26 on Sub Pop.

WFPK is proud to present Iron & Wine at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on 8/23.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
