listen hear! Song of the Day: St. Vincent "Broken Man"

St. Vincent has announced the new album, All Born Screaming, and shared the video for the heavy, industrial-leaning new song, “Broken Man.” It is Annie Clark’s first self-produced album and she’s described the record’s sound as “urgent and psychotic.”

“I needed to go deeper in finding my own sonic vocabulary,” she said in a recent interview with Mojo. “I like to think of [the record] as post-plague pop, it’s a lot about heaven and hell – the metaphorical kinds. Which is appropriate, because sitting alone in a studio for that many hours I would say is a version of hell.”

“There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone — to find out what your heart is really saying,” Clark said in a statement. “It sounds real because it is real.”

All Born Screaming will include guest appearances by Dave Grohl, Josh Freese, Cate Le Bon, and more and is set for release April 26 via Virgin Music Group.

The video for “Broken Man” was shot by Alex Da Corte. Watch Below.

