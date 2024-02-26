listen hear! Song of the Day: Kings Of Leon "Mustang"

The album title sets the tone for Can We Please Have Some Fun, the just-announced new album from Kings Of Leon. The first taste of the album comes with the new single “Mustang.” It’s a rowdy tune that finds the band getting back to their gritty origins. Listen below.

According to a statement from the band, the new album aims to take Kings of Leon’s established sound and take it all a little less seriously, cutting loose and trying new things.

“It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” Caleb Followill said in a statement. “It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable,” Nathan Followill added, “I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.”

Can We Please Have Some Fun will be available May 10 on Capitol Records. The band has also announced a North American tour kicking off this August.

