Slowdive's Neil Halstead: "We're all massive fans of The Cure's way of having compelling pop songs"

In the interview with Kyle Meredith, Slowdive’s Neil Halstead discusses the band’s second album since reforming in 2013, titled "Everything Is Alive." Halstead shares insights into the creative process behind the album, including starting with 40 electronic instrumentals and the band's typical working methods. He mentions the band's longstanding studio, which they have used since their beginnings, noting that it still has the same couch after over 30 years. Halstead also talks about his approach to songwriting, focusing on mood, and how he incorporated elements from his early 2010s solo work into the album, particularly with the track "Andalucia Plays." He discusses the influence of 60s pop on certain tracks like "Kisses" and "Alife," as well as the abundance of unreleased sounds in his vault. Additionally, Halstead mentions taking cues from The Cure and his experience scoring the film "The Unknown Country," starring Lily Gladstone of Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.