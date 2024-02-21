© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Neck Deep's Ben Barlow: "We can still make generic pop punk interesting and fun"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published February 21, 2024 at 5:28 PM EST

Neck Deep’s Ben Barlow on Pop Punk, Political Songs, and Aliens

Neck Deep's Ben Barlow joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the band's new self-titled album. He talks about the decision to take their sound "back to their roots" and the tough choice of scrapping the work they had done halfway in Los Angeles to instead self-produce the LP back home in Wales. Barlow also shares insights into their deliberate effort to create a pure pop-punk album and what that signifies in the context of their discography. Additionally, he discusses including a Beatles homage in the single "Heartbreak of the Century," the approach to addressing political themes in songs like "We Need More Bricks," and the inspiration behind the track "Take Me With You," which documents the discovery of aliens.

Watch the interview and check out the video below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
