Michael Shannon: "R.E.M. is very southern music"

Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy join Kyle Meredith to talk about covering R.E.M.'s Murmur album. Shannon, known for The Shape of Water, Revolutionary Road, and recently with George & Tammy, and Narducy, who spends time with Bob Mould, Superchunk, and Split Single, discuss why they decided to cover the classic 1983 LP, finding the album Document as their entry point when they were younger, and how the cooler music would find them in their youth. Shannon also talks about some of the challenges of deciphering Michael Stipe’s lyrics, while Narducy jokes about a few of Peter Buck’s more difficult guitar parts. The pair also let us know about some of the non-Murmur songs they wanted to spotlight, and the possibility of Michael Shannon doing another album with his band Corporal.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.