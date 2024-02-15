IT'S ALIVE: Olivia Dean "Suzanne (Leonard Cohen Cover)" (London, 2024)
Olivia Dean recently appeared with the BBC Concert Orchestra at Maida Vale studios in London for a breathtaking performance. Her brief set included an almost haunting rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Suzanne", a song he originally wrote in 1968 about his friendship with dancer Suzanne Verdal. Watch the full performance here.