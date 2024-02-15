© 2024 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Olivia Dean "Suzanne (Leonard Cohen Cover)" (London, 2024)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 15, 2024 at 9:30 AM EST

Tune in today at 1pm to hear a small dose of live tracks, and this recent cover of Leonard Cohen's "Suzanne" from Olivia Dean in London!

Olivia Dean recently appeared with the BBC Concert Orchestra at Maida Vale studios in London for a breathtaking performance. Her brief set included an almost haunting rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Suzanne", a song he originally wrote in 1968 about his friendship with dancer Suzanne Verdal. Watch the full performance here.
Music
