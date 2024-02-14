Eduardo Franco: "I wanna watch Chronicles of Narnia with Andy Samberg"

In the interview with Kyle Meredith, Eduardo Franco discusses his role in Jake Johnson's film "Self Reliance," where he portrays a mysterious Production Assistant following a disillusioned man who receives an invitation to win $1 million by taking part in a reality television game on the dark web. He talks about how he landed the part, the tone he aimed for in his character portrayal, and shares his thoughts on the movie's underlying message. Franco also addresses speculation about his involvement in "Stranger Things 5" and provides some details about his role in the upcoming A24 movie, "Y2K." Additionally, as with in the film, he contemplates whether he would enter a limo with Andy Samberg offering a ride with no details given.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.