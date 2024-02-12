© 2024 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Bob Marley & The Wailers "I Shot the Sheriff" (London, 1977)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 12, 2024 at 12:59 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance of "I Shot the Sheriff" by Bob Marley and the Wailers in 1977!

Bob Marley & The Wailers released the single "I Shot the Sheriff" on this day in 1973. It was included on the album Burnin' later that year, and has remained one of the group's most memorable songs. This video features them live at the Rainbow Theatre in London in 1977 performing the provocative tune.
