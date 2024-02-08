© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Jack Antonoff: "I think artists should be protected"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published February 8, 2024 at 5:24 PM EST

Jack Antonoff on Bleachers, Movie-Like Albums, & Lana Del Rey’s “Perfect Voice”

Speaking with Kyle Meredith, Jack Antonoff discusses the new self-titled album by Bleachers. He talks about the band's connections to his previous group, Steel Train, and shares insights into the album's original title, Tribute Living, and its thematic elements. Antonoff also discusses his perspective on society moving towards a new kind of monoculture, reflects on personal experiences that influence his songwriting, and shares his opinion on Lana Del Rey's voice. Additionally, he mentions which of his new songs he believes is the best he's ever written.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
