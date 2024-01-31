listen hear! Song of the Day: Jade Bird "Burn The Hard Drive" (feat. Mura Masa)

UK-born, LA-based singer/songwriter Jade Bird has shared her latest single, “Burn The Hard Drive,” a collaboration with producer and songwriter Mura Masa (Alex Crossan). The song deals with coming to grips with the end of a relationship with her ex-fiancé. They met when she was 19, he later joined her band and they toured together.

“Burn the Hard Drive was a song I wrote while still in my last relationship. I think my subconscious knew before I did that it was over. But also, that the ending would be where so much more could begin. When you’re in a relationship like that, when it’s good it’s so good. You’ve got support at work, you’re on the road together: it’s this romantic ideal. And when it’s not good, it becomes a bit of a living hell.

“Working with Mura Masa has been the purest process. When I got emotional hearing it back after the breakup, he helped me finish it and not erase it, fittingly like everything else.”

Speaking about the creation of the track she added, “Rage became a huge point of contention for me - I grew up in a high conflict household so I think my albums have been about getting that out - but with Alex for some reason, that wasn’t what was coming out. It’s a little different. I think it’s exploring the emotions before the rage… I’m saving the rage for the album.”

Jade Bird will be appearing September 19 at Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, Kentucky.