listen hear! Song of the Day: Suki Waterhouse "OMG"

After teasing about it on social media, multi-talented singer, songwriter and Daisy Jones & the Six actress Suki Waterhouse has finally shared her “jubilantly sleazy” new pop single “OMG”.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Waterhouse shared, “We started half the song and then put it to the side. We were like, ‘It’s not working.’ And then two months went by and we were back in the studio, and suddenly this chorus came out with this energy around it.”

She continued: “It’s such an anxious state when I’m trying to put together a song, because you always feel like you are on the edge of something. It’s really about going against the intellect and into the instinct of the song. That’s what I find so fascinating about writing. It’s really the most tedious, delicate process, so dependent on whether you can get out of your own way that day.”

Check out the music video, directed by Émilie Richard-Froozan, that features Waterhouse in Edith Piaf-inspired Hollywood glam below.

“OMG” will appear on her sophomore album due later this year via Sub Pop. It follows her debut LP, I Can’t Let Go.

