Today's ear X-tacy: Joy Division "Transmission"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 25, 2024 at 6:10 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Today in 1978, British post-punk band Joy Division made their live debut at Pips Disco in Manchester, England. The band had recently changed their name from Warsaw.

Their song “Transmission” was originally recorded in 1978 for the band's aborted self-titled album. It was re-recorded the following year at a faster tempo and released by record label Factory as the band's debut single.

The song was performed once by the band on television, for the BBC Something Else program.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
