Today's ear X-tacy: Joy Division "Transmission"

Today in 1978, British post-punk band Joy Division made their live debut at Pips Disco in Manchester, England. The band had recently changed their name from Warsaw.

Their song “Transmission” was originally recorded in 1978 for the band's aborted self-titled album. It was re-recorded the following year at a faster tempo and released by record label Factory as the band's debut single.

The song was performed once by the band on television, for the BBC Something Else program.

