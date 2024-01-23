Today's ear X-tacy: David Bowie "TVC 15"

Today in 1976, David Bowie released his critically-acclaimed tenth studio album, Station to Station. The album introduced Bowie’s new “Thin White Duke” persona, and marked a new creative era as he began to explore elements of electronic music and krautrock.

"TVC 15" was released as the second single from the album in April of 1976. It’s been said that Bowie wrote this after hearing about Iggy Pop's drug-induced hallucination, where he thought a girlfriend was being consumed by her television set.

At the Live Aid concert in 1985, Bowie started his four song set with a high energy version of TVC15 in front of an audience of 72,000 at Wembley Stadium and an estimated 2 billion worldwide.

David Bowie as The Thin White Duke on the Station To Station tour February 22, 1976 at Roberts Municipal Stadium in Evansville, Indiana.

photo: John Timmons