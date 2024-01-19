Friday Ride Home Playlist 1-19-24: Vintage Country Hour

Nostalgia can be good for the soul, especially on a snowy, super cold, January day like today. To warm things up, our Friday Ride Home pays homage to Classic Country songs, many of which were picked out by our listeners. I often get comments like "that song takes me right back to listening with my Mom or Dad while they worked in the kitchen or garage." when I play these old songs that drum up mostly good memories. For me, it reminds me of my late Uncle Jerry who was a square-dance caller with a great voice and the music he would play from the stage as he called the dances. Today also happens to be Dolly Parton's 78th birthday so we gave her a spin or two. I hope you enjoy the mix and that it brings some fond memories to you and yours. Thanks for listening!