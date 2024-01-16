listen hear! Song of the Day: Jon Muq "Runaway"

Vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jon Muq recently released his single, “Runaway.” The track was produced by The Black Key’s Dan Auerbach and released on Dan’s Easy Eye Sound label.

Muq, who grew up poor in Uganda, became obsessed with music at the age of 7. He first picked up a guitar in 2014. The self-taught musician had dreams of traveling abroad and sharing his music. His experience busking on the streets of Kampala eventually lead to following his dream, landing in Austin, Texas where he launched his career.

Jon’s soul-filled pop music draws from African as well as western musical trends and traditions. “These days the world is sad,” he shared, “so I wanted to make happy songs. I wanted to write songs that connected with the listener in a very personal way. When someone listens to my music, it’s not just about me and what I’m singing. It’s about how they understand the songs individually. I think these songs can speak many languages, depending on what you want from them.”

“When I arrived in America, I was coming from a different part of the world, and I was very lost. I didn’t have a plan. I didn’t know what was coming tomorrow. I just following instinct. I always thought, If I can communicate with people through music, it will make me feel like I am not alone. I can speak to people very intimately using music.”

Jon has toured with Billy Joel, Norah Jones, Mavis Staples, Amythyst Kiah, Corinne Bailey Rae, and others.

