Today's ear X-tacy: Eurythmics "Here Comes The Rain Again"

Today in 1984, British duo Eurythmics released “Here Comes The Rain Again” as a single. Written by Annie Lennox and David Stewart, the song became the band’s second top 10 hit in the US. It’s the opening track from their third studio album Touch.

The pair wrote this song when they were staying at the Mayflower Hotel in New York City. Stewart shared:

“It was an overcast day. Annie was sitting in my room, and I was playing some little riff on the keyboard sitting on the window ledge, and I was playing these little melancholy A minor-ish chords with the B note in it. I kept on playing this riff, and Annie was looking out the window at the slate grey sky above the New York skyline and just sang spontaneously, 'Here Comes The Rain Again.' And that was all we needed. You see, like with a lot of our songs, you only need to start with that one line, and that one atmosphere, that one note, or that intro melody. And the rest of it was like a puzzle where we needed to just fill in the missing pieces."