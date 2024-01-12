© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill: "Early on I created my own language"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published January 12, 2024 at 9:58 PM EST

Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill joins Kyle Meredith to talk all about 2021's When You See Yourrself. It’s a record that finds Followill with his most poetic lyrics to date, and he explains why. The Tennessee-born songwriter also gets into the impact that Western movies and TV shows have had on him, and how they find their way into the album, with nods to Pancho & Lefty and Johnny Guitar. He also talks about recalling the band’s classic sound on this set, creating his own language during their early songs, and raising money for road crews during the pandemic.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
