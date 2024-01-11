Today's ear X-tacy: Mazzy Star "Fade Into You"

“Fade into You” by American alternative rock band Mazzy Star was the group's biggest mainstream hit, earning extensive exposure on MTV, VH1, and radio airplay. It was written by lyricist Hope Sandoval and composer David Roback, and appeared their second studio album, So Tonight That I Might See, in 1993.

In a 2018 interview, Roback said he and Sandoval wrote the music and lyrics in one day. "It came almost at the same time. We weren't trying to write a hit song - we were just writing a song."

"I think we had a melody and a feel and we just followed that feel. And that became the song. It was acoustic guitar and both of us singing and after we'd written the song then we arranged it for other instruments - piano and slide guitar and drums. But it started out as an acoustic song."

"It was never intended to be a nostalgic song. Unless you were meant to think about nostalgia for the present because it really was about the present."

We'll never get tired of this song! "Fade Into You" is today's ear X-tacy.