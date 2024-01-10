Vince Clarke: "I was watching Blade Runner 2 thinking that I could make music for Blade Runner 3"

Vince Clarke chats with Kyle Meredith about Songs of Silence, his debut solo album. Clarke, renowned for his contributions to Erasure, Depeche Mode, and Yaz, discusses how the album, initially unintentional, came into existence. He draws inspiration from Blade Runner 2049 and explores the rising popularity of ambient music.

Clarke delves into the additional dimension that his videos bring to the songs, his adaptation of an old union folk song, and his aspirations to collaborate with Phillip Glass. He also provides insights into the progress of the next Erasure album.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.