listen hear! Song of the Day: Waxahatchee “Right Back To It” (Feat. MJ Lenderman)

Great news from Katie Crutchfield! She has announced the upcoming Waxahatchee album, Tigers Blood, and shared the lead single “Right Back To It,” a duet with Wednesday guitarist MJ Lenderman. The new record follows her 2020 album Saint Cloud and 2022 collaborative projeect with Jess Williamson as Plains.

Crutchfield shared, “I wrote it backstage at Wolf Trap when I was on tour opening for Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow. I’m really interested in writing love songs that are gritty and unromantic. I wanted to make a song about the ebb and flow of a longtime love story. I thought it might feel untraditional but a little more in alignment with my experience to write about feeling insecure or foiled in some way internally, but always finding your way back to a newness or an intimacy with the same person.”

Tigers Blood features appearances by Lenderman, Jeff Tweedy’s son Spencer, and Phil Cook. It was produced by Brad Cook and is due out on March 22 on ANTI- Records.

Watch the video of Crutchfield and Lenderman in Caddo Lake, Texas below.