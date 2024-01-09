© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Julia Michaels on fun voices, imaginary characters, & writing the songs for Disney's Wish

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published January 9, 2024 at 9:05 PM EST

Julia Michaels & Ben Rice on dish on what it was like to soundtrack Wish for Disney’s 100th Anniversary

Songwriters Julia Michaels and Ben Rice join Kyle Meredith to discuss scoring Disney’s animated feature, Wish. The duo tell us about the experience of landing a Disney soundtrack, particularly on the studio's 100th anniversary, sharing the backstory of how they received the opportunity and the emotions that accompanied it.

Michaels and Rice elaborate on the challenges of adapting their typical songwriting style to fit ensembles and imaginary characters for a Disney film. They discuss their collaboration with composer Dave Mesker and the various musical styles incorporated into each song. The conversation delves into the creation of specific tracks such as “I’m A Star,” “Welcome To Rosas,” and “Knowing What I Know Now.” Additionally, Michaels hints at her future endeavors.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.