Julia Michaels on fun voices, imaginary characters, & writing the songs for Disney's Wish

Songwriters Julia Michaels and Ben Rice join Kyle Meredith to discuss scoring Disney’s animated feature, Wish. The duo tell us about the experience of landing a Disney soundtrack, particularly on the studio's 100th anniversary, sharing the backstory of how they received the opportunity and the emotions that accompanied it.

Michaels and Rice elaborate on the challenges of adapting their typical songwriting style to fit ensembles and imaginary characters for a Disney film. They discuss their collaboration with composer Dave Mesker and the various musical styles incorporated into each song. The conversation delves into the creation of specific tracks such as “I’m A Star,” “Welcome To Rosas,” and “Knowing What I Know Now.” Additionally, Michaels hints at her future endeavors.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.