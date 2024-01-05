listen hear! Song of the Day: Charley Crockett "That's What Makes The World Go Around (feat. Willie Nelson)

Two Texas legends, The Man from Waco, Charley Crockett, and The Red Headed Stranger ,Willie Nelson join forces on the new country duet, "That's What Makes The World Go Around." Crockett had opened shows for Nelson and appeared on Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour in the past. More recently, he attended the Country Music and Rocjk and Roll Hall of Famer’s 90th birthday celebration at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

In a statement, Crockett explained how it all happened. “Willie called me up, said he was out at Pedernales (recording studio in Spicewood, TX) cuttin’, and asked if I had any songs ready he could jump on. I told him I had plenty.” Crockett then wrote a few more songs and sent them to Nelson. “We fired ‘em off to Spicewood, where he sang and took a ride on one that very next day.”

“When I heard him come in singing on his first line, I shed a tear. Then, his leads on Trigger hit, and I was crying.”

Charley Crockett and his band headlined WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday this past May.