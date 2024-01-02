listen hear! Song of the Day: The Killers "We Did It In The Name Of Love"

Last month The Killers released their long-awaited greatest hits album Rebel Diamonds, which included the new song, “Spirit.” Fans of the band got a pleasant surprise on Christmas day with a new untitled single. The track was only released on the band’s social accounts but not through streaming services or retailers.

Santa’s got a brand new song in his bag. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/x0P7rP0e3E — The Killers (@thekillers) December 25, 2023

While the song does not officially have a title associated with it online, in a recent interview The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers spoke about a recent recording called “We Did It In The Name Of Love.” He said that “it’s got a little bit of a spirit of Sisters Of Mercy.” The track definitely reminds us of the band’s early days with its ’80s synth rock and new wave spirit.

