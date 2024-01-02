© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

listen hear! Song of the Day: The Killers "We Did It In The Name Of Love"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 2, 2024 at 5:05 AM EST
Todd Weaver

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Last month The Killers released their long-awaited greatest hits album Rebel Diamonds, which included the new song, “Spirit.” Fans of the band got a pleasant surprise on Christmas day with a new untitled single. The track was only released on the band’s social accounts but not through streaming services or retailers.

While the song does not officially have a title associated with it online, in a recent interview The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers spoke about a recent recording called “We Did It In The Name Of Love.” He said that “it’s got a little bit of a spirit of Sisters Of Mercy.” The track definitely reminds us of the band’s early days with its ’80s synth rock and new wave spirit.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.