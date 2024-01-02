IT'S ALIVE: Yussef Dayes "Chasing The Drum" (2023)

Yussef Dayes is an English drummer and producer known for his work with keyboardist Kamaal Williams and with songwriter and guitarist Tom Misch.

In 2009, he formed the band United Vibrations with saxophonist Wayne Francis II and his brothers Ahmad and Kareem on trombone and bass, respectively. They played as Aloe Blacc's backing band during his time touring in the UK, and released their debut album Galaxies Not Ghettos in 2011. Their second album The Myth of the Golden Ratio was released in 2016.

Dayes and Kamaal Williams released their studio album Black Focus in 2016 as Yussef Kamaal. In 2020, he collaborated with Tom Misch for the Blue Note Records-released album What Kinda Music.

His debut solo album Black Classical Music was released on September 8, 2023. This performance displays Dayes' intricate drum skill and imitable style on "Chasing The Drum" from the new album.