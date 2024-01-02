© 2024 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Yussef Dayes "Chasing The Drum" (2023)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published January 2, 2024 at 1:01 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Yussef Dayes is an English drummer and producer known for his work with keyboardist Kamaal Williams and with songwriter and guitarist Tom Misch.

In 2009, he formed the band United Vibrations with saxophonist Wayne Francis II and his brothers Ahmad and Kareem on trombone and bass, respectively. They played as Aloe Blacc's backing band during his time touring in the UK, and released their debut album Galaxies Not Ghettos in 2011. Their second album The Myth of the Golden Ratio was released in 2016.

Dayes and Kamaal Williams released their studio album Black Focus in 2016 as Yussef Kamaal. In 2020, he collaborated with Tom Misch for the Blue Note Records-released album What Kinda Music.

His debut solo album Black Classical Music was released on September 8, 2023. This performance displays Dayes' intricate drum skill and imitable style on "Chasing The Drum" from the new album.
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
