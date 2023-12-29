© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Kate Siegel on how pain, Doja Cat, & The Incredibles influenced The Fall of the House of Usher

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published December 29, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST
The Fall of the House of Usher. (L to R) Aya Furukawa as Tina, Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye, Igby Rigney as Toby in episode 102 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
/EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX
/
TFHU_ES_102_070722_03516
The Fall of the House of Usher. (L to R) Aya Furukawa as Tina, Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye, Igby Rigney as Toby in episode 102 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023

Kate Siegel on working alongside Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, and Trent Reznor in Netflix's The Fall of The House of Usher

Kyle Meredith catches up with Kate Siegel, shedding light on her role in the Netflix miniseries 'The Fall of the House of Usher,' created by Mike Flanagan. Loosely inspired by the works of Edgar Allan Poe, the series narrates the unraveling of a family, a corrupt pharmaceutical company, and a mysterious woman causing the disappearance of characters one by one.

Siegel, part of an ensemble cast that includes Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Henry Thomas, Rahul Kohli, and Mark Hamill, delves into the thematic element of the 'necessity of pain' interwoven throughout the storyline. She shares her creative process, drawing inspiration for her character's appearance from Mirage in 'The Incredibles' and capturing the essence of Camille through Doja Cat’s “Won’t Bite.” The actress recounts the challenges faced by the team, including the need to reshoot a significant portion of the series after Frank Langella's departure and his subsequent replacement by Bruce Greenwood.

The conversation extends to the emotional aspects of filming, exploring Siegel's experience in shooting her character's death scene, crafting her own backstory, and the camaraderie built with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross through their collaborative work on the series' score.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Kyle Meredith
