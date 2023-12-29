Kate Siegel on how pain, Doja Cat, & The Incredibles influenced The Fall of the House of Usher

Kyle Meredith catches up with Kate Siegel, shedding light on her role in the Netflix miniseries 'The Fall of the House of Usher,' created by Mike Flanagan. Loosely inspired by the works of Edgar Allan Poe, the series narrates the unraveling of a family, a corrupt pharmaceutical company, and a mysterious woman causing the disappearance of characters one by one.

Siegel, part of an ensemble cast that includes Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Henry Thomas, Rahul Kohli, and Mark Hamill, delves into the thematic element of the 'necessity of pain' interwoven throughout the storyline. She shares her creative process, drawing inspiration for her character's appearance from Mirage in 'The Incredibles' and capturing the essence of Camille through Doja Cat’s “Won’t Bite.” The actress recounts the challenges faced by the team, including the need to reshoot a significant portion of the series after Frank Langella's departure and his subsequent replacement by Bruce Greenwood.

The conversation extends to the emotional aspects of filming, exploring Siegel's experience in shooting her character's death scene, crafting her own backstory, and the camaraderie built with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross through their collaborative work on the series' score.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.