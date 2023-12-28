© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy "The Replacements "Alex Chilton"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 28, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Alex Chilton” has been ranked by many music writers and fans as one of the best songs by The Replacements. The song is an homage to legendary musician Alex Chilton, lead singer of the Box Tops and Big Star, credited by many as being the founder of Power Pop. Chilton was not only an idol and influence on the band, but worked with them on several occasions, including their 1987 album, Pleased To Meet Me.

The Replacements Paul Westerberg once commented about Chilton saying, "His aura is different than the average person's. He could be from another planet."

Alex Chilton was born December 28, 1950 and died March 17, 2010 at the age of 59.

Music
